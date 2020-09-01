|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Nancy Farley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 6th, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, IA
|Notes:
Nancy Farley, born in Atlantic, Iowa on February 17, 1949, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Anita, Iowa at the age of 71.
A visitation with the immediate family present to greet extended family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6th at Roland Funeral Home. Due to COVID -19 a private family funeral service will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, Iowa. The funeral and graveside service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by noon on Wednesday, September 9th.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Nancy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Nancy Farley, 71, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
