Nancy L. Wayman, 77, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Nancy Wayman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Clarinda
Previous: New Market
Day and Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Time: 6 to 8pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: DaVita Dialysis
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

