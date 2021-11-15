|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Nancy Wayman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|New Market
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|6 to 8pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|DaVita Dialysis
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Nancy L. Wayman, 77, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
Anniversaries
-
Nov 16