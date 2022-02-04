Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Nancy Lea Martin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Westboro or Merrill Smith American Legion Auxiliary Post #32
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.