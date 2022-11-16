Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Family Visitation
Name: Nancy M. Fischer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri.
Day and Date: No Memorial Service
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:

 Grace Church, Rock Port, Missouri

Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  6:00 P.M.
Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

