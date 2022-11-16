|Service:,
|Family Visitation
|Name:
|Nancy M. Fischer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Watson, Missouri.
|Day and Date:
|No Memorial Service
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
Grace Church, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
|Notes:
Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
