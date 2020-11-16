|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Nancy R. Witter-Dalton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebraska City
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Nov. 18
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery - Nebraska City
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Nancy R. Witter-Dalton, 76, Nebraska City, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
