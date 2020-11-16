Nancy Witter-Dalton
Buy Now
Service:Funeral Mass
Name:Nancy R. Witter-Dalton
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, Nov. 19
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, Nov. 18
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery - Nebraska City
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

