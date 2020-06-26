|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Nancy Rose
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Glenwood Ward
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Glenwood Ward
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Nancy passed away at her home June 25, 2020. Condolences and memories for her family may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Nancy Rose, 73, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
