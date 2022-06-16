Service:Funeral Service
Name:Nancy Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From: Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 20, 2022
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 20, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. (Service)
Memorials:
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Nancy (Rush) Davis, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

 The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nancy’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

