|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Natalie Wheatley Merritt
|53
|Platte City, Missouri
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|2 p.m.
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|12:00 p.m.
|until service time at 2:00 p.m. with the family
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic
Natalie Wheatley Merritt, 53, of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home.
The family asks that everyone wear masks; social distancing is to be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Natalie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
