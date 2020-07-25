Natalie Wheatley Merritt
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Natalie Wheatley Merritt
Pronunciation: 
Age:53
From:Platte City, Missouri 
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 1, 2020
Time:2 p.m.
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 1, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:until service time at 2:00 p.m. with the family
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic
Notes:

Natalie Wheatley Merritt, 53, of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home.

The family asks that everyone wear masks; social distancing is to be followed.

Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com