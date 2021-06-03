|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Nathan David Koch
|Pronunciation:
|Cook
|Age:
|20
|From:
|Waukee, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 7, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee
|Visitation Location:
|Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|3:00 pm
|Memorials:
|in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waukee Vocal Music Boosters Association
|Funeral Home:
|Westover Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Nathan has relatives in Clarinda and Corning
