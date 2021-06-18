Service:Memorial 
Name:Ned Cox 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:Osceola, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 22, 2021 
Time:11:00am 
Location:

LifePoint Church, 801 N. Fillmore, Osceola, IA 

Visitation Location:LifePoint Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 22, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Greater Regional Hospice House, 1111 Country Club Drive, Creston, IA, 50801 
Funeral Home:Kale Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery in Creston, Iowa at a later date 
Notes:If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Ned's tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am Tuesday 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.