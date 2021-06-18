|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Ned Cox
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Osceola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
LifePoint Church, 801 N. Fillmore, Osceola, IA
|Visitation Location:
|LifePoint Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Greater Regional Hospice House, 1111 Country Club Drive, Creston, IA, 50801
|Funeral Home:
|Kale Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery in Creston, Iowa at a later date
|Notes:
|If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Ned's tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am Tuesday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 26