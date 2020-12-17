|Service:
|Private Funeral
|Name:
|Neil Morgan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 21, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time during visitation
|Memorials:
|In his name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr
|Cemetery:
|Oliver Cemetery - NW of Kellerton, IA
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.