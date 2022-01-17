Nell Green
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Nellie Green
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 18
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, beside her husband, Glenn.
Notes:
Nellie Esther Green, 96, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
 
The service will be livestreamed and available at www.sspeterpaulandmary.org. The wearing of masks is recommended.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nellie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

