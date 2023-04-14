Nellie Green
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Nellie Green
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Pleasantville, IA
Previous: Nebraska City, NE
Day and Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 15
Visitation Start: 2:45 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:45 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Lewiston Cemetery - Rural Murray, NE
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

