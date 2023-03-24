|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Nelson Kurtz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Mon, Mar 27, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, Mar 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Maple Grove Cemetery Association or Holt County Museum and Research Center in Oregon
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Nelson Kurtz, 90, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
