Service: Private Family Funeral
Name: Neuonia Arlene Timberman
Pronunciation: New-awn-a
Age: 96
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery:Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

