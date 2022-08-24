Neva M. Kelley
Service:Funeral 
Name:Reva M. (Jones) Kelley 
Pronunciation: 
Age:98 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous:Gravity, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, August 29, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 29, 2022 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM 
Visitation End:10:30 AM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO 
Notes:Reva passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

