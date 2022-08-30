|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Nick Perkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|28
|From:
|rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Sept 10th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 10th
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00pm
|Memorials:
|Directed to the education of his daughter Paige Perkins
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Nick passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Nick Perkins, 28, of rural Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
Anniversaries
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1