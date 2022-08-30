Service:Memorial
Name:Nick Perkins
Pronunciation: 
Age:28
From:rural Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept 10th 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 10th 
Visitation Start:1:00pm 
Visitation End:5:00pm 
Memorials:Directed to the education of his daughter Paige Perkins 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery 
Notes:

Nick passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

