Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic

|Service:
|Private interment
|Name:
|Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 21st
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery just west of Brayton, IA.
|Notes:
|The family encourages everyone to wear green in honor of Nicole’s favorite color.
