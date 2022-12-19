Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Service:Private interment 
Name:Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold 
Pronunciation: 
Age:50 
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 21st 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic 
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery just west of Brayton, IA. 
Notes:The family encourages everyone to wear green in honor of Nicole’s favorite color. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.