Nina Fern Milleson, 100, Stanton, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Nina Fern Milleson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 100
From: Stanton, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
Time: 2 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
Visitation Start: 12 pm
Visitation End: 2 pm
Memorials: Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.