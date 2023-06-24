Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Nina L. Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: Westboro, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
Visitation Location: Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  6:00 P.M.
Memorials: Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh or Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

