|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Nina L. Moore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 30, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh or Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
|Notes:
Nina L. Moore, 75, Clarinda, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
