Nina McCall
Service:Funeral
Name:Nina McCall
Age:98
From:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday ~ October 19, 2022
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family from 5 to 7
Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

