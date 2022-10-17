|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Nina McCall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ October 19, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
