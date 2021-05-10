Noah Auwater, 2, Fairfax, Missouri
Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Noah Reed Auwarter
Pronunciation:(Aa-water)
Age:2
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 13, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Noah Auwarter Memorial Fund for final expenses
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
