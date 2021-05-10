|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Noah Reed Auwarter
|Pronunciation:
|(Aa-water)
|Age:
|2
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Noah Auwarter Memorial Fund for final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Noah Reed Auwarter, 2, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
