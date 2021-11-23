|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Nola Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 26
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 26
|Visitation Start:
|10:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Burial at 2:00 PM in Grant Cemetery, Grant, Iowa. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM for the graveside service.
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Nola A. Meyer, 85, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
