Norm Schroeder
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Norm Schroeder
Age:77
From:Creston, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Preschool or the Care Initiatives Hospice
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston, Iowa
Cemetery:Iowa Veteran Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa on June 25, 2021
Open visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston.

Services will be livestreamed through the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page.

http://www.powersfh.com/

