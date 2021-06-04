|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Norm Schroeder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 8, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Preschool or the Care Initiatives Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Iowa Veteran Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa on June 25, 2021
|Notes:
Open visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston.
Services will be livestreamed through the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Norm Schroeder, 77, of Creston, Iowa
