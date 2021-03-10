Norma J. Chaddock, 83, Leawood KS
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Norma Chaddock
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Leawood
Previous: Villisca
Day and Date: Friday, March 12, 2021
Time: 1 pm
Location: Villisca Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be made in her honor  to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) as this was a cause she cared about and gave too regularly.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

