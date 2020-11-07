Service:Graveside 
Name:Norma Jean (Huntsman) Vore 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 11, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Hopkins, MO Cemetery
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 10, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Norma passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.