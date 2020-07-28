Norma Jean Rogers
Name:Norma Jean (Gannon) Rogers 
Age:92 
From:Wellsville, KS 
Previous:Maryville and Skidmore, MO areas
Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Clearmont Missouri Baptist Church 
Visitation Location:At the church 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO 
Notes:Norma passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a health care facility in Wellsville, KS.  For online condolences visit, www.bramfuneralhome.com