|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Norma Jean (Gannon) Rogers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Wellsville, KS
|Previous:
|Maryville and Skidmore, MO areas
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearmont Missouri Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|Norma passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a health care facility in Wellsville, KS. For online condolences visit, www.bramfuneralhome.com
