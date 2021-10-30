|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Norma "Jeannie" Moore Alexander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Evansville, Indiana
|Previous:
|Gravity
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 1, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh, IN
|Visitation Location:
|Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh, IN
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Per Norma’s request, memorial donations may be made to Sonlight Ministries, PO Box 8031, Evansville, IN 47711, or at www.sonlightministries.org/give.
|Funeral Home:
|Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - Evansville, IN
|Cemetery:
|Washington Township Cemetery, Gravity
|Notes:
|Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit www.boonefuneralhome.net, select your loved one’s obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Live Stream.
