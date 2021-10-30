Service:Funeral 
Name:Norma "Jeannie" Moore Alexander 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Evansville, Indiana 
Previous:Gravity 
Day and Date:Monday, November 1, 2021 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh, IN 
Visitation Location:Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh, IN  
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, October 31, 2021 
Visitation Start:3 p.m. 
Visitation End:7 p.m. 
Memorials:Per Norma’s request, memorial donations may be made to Sonlight Ministries, PO Box 8031, Evansville, IN 47711, or at www.sonlightministries.org/give. 
Funeral Home:Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - Evansville, IN 
Cemetery:Washington Township Cemetery, Gravity 
Notes:Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net

A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit www.boonefuneralhome.net, select your loved one’s obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Live Stream. 

