Norma Jo Kimes, 83, Zeigler, Illinois
Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Norma Jo Kimes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Zeigler, Illinois
Previous: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Hollenberg Cemetery, Hollenberg, Kansas
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, Fairbury, Nebraska
Cemetery: Hollenberg Cemetery, Hollenberg, Kansas
Notes:

 www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

