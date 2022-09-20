Norma Jo Kimes, 83, Zeigler, Illinois

|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Norma Jo Kimes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Zeigler, Illinois
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 24, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Hollenberg Cemetery, Hollenberg, Kansas
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, Fairbury, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Hollenberg Cemetery, Hollenberg, Kansas
|Notes:
Minter Funeral Chapel
