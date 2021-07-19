Service:Graveside 
Name:Norma Bailey
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Time:10 a.m.
Location:Riverton, Iowa Cemetery 
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

