Norma L. Clark
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Norma Louise (Long) Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Ruskin, FL,
Previous:Maryville, MO, and Grant City, MO  
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 22, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 21, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Chapter HT, PEO, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO 
Notes:Norma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at a hospice facility in Ruskin, FL. www.bramfuneralhome.com

