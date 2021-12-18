|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Norma Louise (Long) Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Ruskin, FL,
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO, and Grant City, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Chapter HT, PEO, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO
|Notes:
|Norma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at a hospice facility in Ruskin, FL. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Norma L. Clark, 85, Ruskin, FL
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 20