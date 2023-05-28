Norma L. Orme, 86, of Northboro, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Funeral
Name:Norma L. Orme
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Northboro, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 1, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:

Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 31, 2023  (Open Visitation)
Visitation Start:10:00 AM  
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Union Grove Cemetery Improvement Fund
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa
Notes:Norma passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

