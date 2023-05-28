|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Norma L. Orme
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 1, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (Open Visitation)
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Union Grove Cemetery Improvement Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa
|Notes:
|Norma passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Norma L. Orme, 86, of Northboro, Iowa
