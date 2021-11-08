|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Norma Mercer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 15
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Stanton Fire & Rescue, Stanton, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Norma Mercer, 97, of West Des Moines, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
