Norman Christensen
Service:Graveside 
Name:Norma Christensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Woodbine, IA
Previous:Oakland, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, September 5, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Fairview Cemetery
Visitation Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 4, 2020
Open Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Open Visitation End:7:00 PM - the family will not be present at any specific time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery
Notes:

Open visitation will be held on Friday at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. 

Cremation will follow the open viewing.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

