|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Norma Christensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Woodbine
|Previous:
|Oakland
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Fairview Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|Open Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Open Visitation End:
|7:00 PM - the family will not be present at any specific time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery
|Notes:
Open visitation will be held on Friday at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland.
Cremation will follow the open viewing.
Norma Pauline Christensen, age 85, Woodbine, IA formerly of Oakland, IA
-
- Updated
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.