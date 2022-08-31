Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Norma Ruth Byers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Council Bluffs
Previous: Clarinda
Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Time: 3pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 1 pm
Visitation End: 3 pm
Memorials:
Memorials can be made to the
 
Council Bluffs Public Library - friends@councilbluffslibrary.org
 
or Mercy Hospital Foundation – give.chihealth.com/MCBGeneral
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 

