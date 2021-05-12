Service:Funeral
Name:Norman Christensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Henderson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to service)
Memorials:Henderson Vol. Fire Dept or Henderson Christian Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson
Notes:

Norman passed away on May 11, 2021.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

