Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Norman Francis Wilmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:San Antonio, Texas
Previous:Maryville, Missouri
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time:11:00 am
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 20, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville
Notes: 

