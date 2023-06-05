|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Norman Knight
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 8, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
|Notes:
Norman Knight, 61, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Norman’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
