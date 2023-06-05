Norman Knight
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Norman Knight
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 9, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 8, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
Notes:

Norman Knight, 61, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Norman’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

