Service: Graveside 
Name: Norman Lutter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Martin Chapel Cemetery - rural Pacific Junction, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

