|Norman Lutter
|65
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|1:00 p.m.
|Martin Chapel Cemetery - rural Pacific Junction, IA
|Directed to the family
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Norman Lutter, 65, Council Bluffs, IA
