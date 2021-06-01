Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Norman Price
Pronunciation: 
Age:  86
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, June 2, 2021
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Tues, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start:  7:00 p,m.
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Freudenthal Hospice, Rehabilitation Services for the Blind, or CrossPointe Church missions
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap, Iowa
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

