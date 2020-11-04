|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Nova Darlene Leighton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Griswold, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM - the family will not be present at any specific time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Griswold Cemetery
|Notes:
A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date.
