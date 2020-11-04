Nova Leighton
Buy Now
Service:Open Visitation
Name:Nova Darlene Leighton
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Griswold, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 6, 2020
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:7:00 PM - the family will not be present at any specific time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery:Griswold Cemetery
Notes:

A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.