|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Nova Wright
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Wiota, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 18
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Wiota United Methodist Church in Wiota
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 17
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be at a later date.
|Notes:
Novalene “Nova” Wright, age 83, of Wiota, Iowa, died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Cass Health in Atlantic. She is survived by her husband Clifford Wright.
The service will be recorded and available on the Roland Funeral Service website by Saturday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nova’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Novalene “Nova” Wright, age 83, of Wiota, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
