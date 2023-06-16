|Service:
|pending
|Name:
|O. Wyleen Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Mountain Home, Arkansas
|Previous:
|Page & Taylor Counties
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Iowa
|Notes:
Wyleen passed away on June 15, 2023. She is the widow of the late Max Thomson.
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
O Wyleen Thompson, 91, of Mountain Home, Arkansas formerly of Page and Taylor Counties, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
