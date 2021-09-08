Service: Funeral
Name: Odette Laverty
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

