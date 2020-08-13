|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Oka Marie Walden
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Home Cemetery or Tarkio Nutrition Center
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Oka Marie Walden, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
