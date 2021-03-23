Olen Rowe
Service:Memorial 
Name:Olen Rowe
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Washington Court House, Ohio
Previous:Bedford, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Visitation Start:10:30 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be established
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.

