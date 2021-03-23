|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Olen Rowe
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Washington Court House, Ohio
|Previous:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Olen Rowe, 87, Washington Court House, Ohio
- Cummings Family Funeral Home
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.