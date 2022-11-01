Opal Gage
Service: Funeral
Name: Opal Gage
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 6 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: Emerson Fire and Rescue Association, Emerson United Methodist Church, or the Alliance Animal Rescue and Shelter of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

