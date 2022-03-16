|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Opal Neese
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home - Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Clearfield Cemetery - Clearfield, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Clearfield Cemetery - Clearfield, Iowa
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Opal Neese, 86, Grant City
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
Anniversaries
-
Mar 17