Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Ora Franks, Jr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 19, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Please meet at the cemetery for the service.  

